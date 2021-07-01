Five businessmen under Anambra NSCDC detention over illegal petroleum deals

No fewer than five businessmen have landed in the Nigerian Safety and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Anambra Command, detention for their alleged involvement in unlawful dealings of petroleum products in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were also apprehended by NSCDC over their involvement in productions of adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and transportations of petroleum products to various parts of the state without a lawful license.

The aprrehended suspects were identified as 27-year-old Ebuka Kalu and 29 years old Ogbonna Solomon; who both reside in Onitsha axis Anambra State, 20-year-old Onwuekwe Miracle from Rivers State, 36 years old Adamu Mohammed, who resides in Abuja FCT, and 33-year-old Abubakar Sadiq of Yola, Adamawa State.

Confirming the arrest, the state Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Okadigbo Edwin, on Thursday, said Ebuka Kalu and Ogbonna Solomon were conveying suspected adulterated petroleum products concealed in sack bags in a white Hiarce bus, and that when intercepted by NSCDC officials, they could not produce any document authorizing their dealings in petroleum products.

Okadigbo, in a statement made available to newsmen, added that Onwuekwe Miracle, Adamu Mohammed, and Abubakar Sadiq were conveying two long trucks with 33,000 liters and 40,000 liters of suspected adulterated AGO respectively, before their arrest.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the product had no meter tickets, no haulage permit to convey petroleum products, and the waybill presented was suspected to be fake.

Meanwhile, the spokesman stated that intense discreet investigation was ongoing to unravel the source of their adulterated petroleum products and upon conclusion, the suspects would be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The statement reads: “The State Commandant, Vincent Ogu has commended efforts of the Anti-Vandalism team and law-abiding citizens who contributed to making the breakthroughs possible.

“The operatives to remain resolute and resilient, even as the Command unwaveringly work towards maximally actualizing its core mandates as ordered by the Commandant -General of NSCDC, Abubakar Ahmed Audi”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

