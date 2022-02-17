Five bodies waiting for families 3months after Ikoyi highrise collapse

No fewer than five bodies of deceased victims of the 21-storey Ikoyi building were yet to be identified and claimed by their families for burial rites in the country, three months after the tragedy occurred in Lagos State.

The five unclaimed bodies were among the 50 construction workers as well as the owner of the highrise building, Femi Osibona, that were brought out under the rubbles by the search and rescue officials deployed to salvage the situation at the scene.

Those already identified by their families were through Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) conducted on them after receiving samples from their families.

Confirming the unclaimed bodies, the acting Chief Medical Examiner of Lagos State, Dr. Sokunle Soyemi, said that those 45 already handed over to their families were between the ages 18 to 56-years.

Soyemi disclosed the statistics of unclaimed corpses while testifying at the Coroner’s Court sitting in the Ikeja area on the tragedy that occurred on Nov. 1, 2021 at Gerard Road, Ikoyi.

On Thursday, the pathologist said: “There were 50 victims of the collapsed building (47 male and three female),45 have so far been identified and their ages range from 18 to 56-years.

“So far we have identified 45 bodies out of 50. The autopsies revealed that 40 deceased persons had multiple injuries as the cause of death.

“Six had injuries to the head alone and died. One had a bilateral fracture of the femure, the pathologist disclosed while testifying before the tribunal of inquiry.

Soyemi also said that autopsies on the bodies commenced on Nov. 4, 2021 and lasted for 13-days until Nov. 13, 2021 and that the remains were put in 53 body bags.

On the physical state of the corpses, the pathologist said the bodies could not be visually identified and samples had to be taken from the bodies for testing at the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Center.

“After about a month, we started receiving results from the lab. As we were receiving the results we were also releasing the bodies to families and up till now, we are still releasing bodies.

“At present of the 45 identified bodies, 42 have been released to family members while the remaining three have not been collected by family members.

“When there was a call for family members to come and donate samples, some people who were not related to the deceased came forward and the samples could not match. We had to call again for new samples from family members which came in about two weeks ago,” he added.

Soyemi in his evidence revealed that he never visited the site of the collapsed building during the course of his duties. He also noted that death certificates have been issued for the deceased.

The coroner, Magistrate Oyetade Komolafe has adjourned proceedings until tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 18 for the continuation of hearing.

