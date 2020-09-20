Five Bauchi council staff under detention over N21.5m pension scam

No fewer than five staff of a local government in Bauchi State have been arrested and placed under detention over their alleged involvement in over N21 million pension scam in the state.

The suspects, deployed to manage the council pension board, were apprehended for alleged criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds and forgery that amounted to over N21 million.

As gathered, the suspects inserted seven non-existing names of pensioners and fraudulently siphoned various sums of money for a period of three years from the state coffers.

Some of the suspects under detention were: Editor of the board; Mohammed B. Mohammed, computer operator of the board; Musa Bappayo, and Samaila Musa.

Confirming their detention, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Bauchi command, Ahmed Wakil, said that their arrests were effected after the State Governor, Bala Mohammed, petitioned the Commissioner of Police over the suspects involvement in the act.

The police spokesman, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, stated that the letter was signed by Principal Secretary to the governor, Musa Kirfi, raising alarm that the action of the suspects were against oaths taken before employment.

He assured the public that the law enforcement has expanded its drag net to ensure that other suspects connected with the fraud could be arrested and prosecuted to forestall future occurrence in the state.

Wakil said: “When interrogated the above-mentioned persons confessed to have inserted about seven illegal beneficiaries’ names into the pensions records fraudulently as Mohammed Namamu and Abubakar Muazu.

“These Two were the candidates/Beneficiaries introduced by Samaila Musa ‘m’ aged 38yrs of Federal Low-cost who inserted above-mentioned none of them is a civil servant of the state. They were found to have been receiving N65, 000 and N85, 000 per month for the period of 18 months which accumulated to N2,700,000.”

The police spokesman added, “Yasir Sulaiman (37) of Bayan airport has Two candidates, whom he received N320,000 per month for the period of 23 months which accumulated to N7,360,000.

“Garba Bala (39) of Tirwun Bauchi who introduced two candidates and receiving N300,000 per month for 36 months which accumulated to N10,800,000.

“Umar Mohammed Madara (49) of Ibrahim Bako Bauchi has one candidate, whom he receives N120,000 per month for the period of six months which accumulated N720,000”.