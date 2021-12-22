Five APC lawmakers will join PDP soon- Adamawa Gov.

No fewer than five lawmakers on the platform of Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have indicated intentions to dump their party for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 elections.
The lawmakers have also indicated plans to leave the party with thousands of their supporters over what they termed as an internal crisis within the APC.
Announcing the plans while receiving over 10,000 APC members, the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, stated that they were already making last-minute preparations to join PDP.
Addressing decampees including the lawmaker representing Mubi South at the Adamawa House of Assembly, Musa Mbororo, the governor added that his administration would continue to transform the state both infrastructure and human development.