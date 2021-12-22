Five APC lawmakers will join PDP soon- Adamawa Gov.

No fewer than five lawmakers on the platform of Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have indicated intentions to dump their party for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 elections.

The lawmakers have also indicated plans to leave the party with thousands of their supporters over what they termed as an internal crisis within the APC.

Announcing the plans while receiving over 10,000 APC members, the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, stated that they were already making last-minute preparations to join PDP.

Addressing decampees including the lawmaker representing Mubi South at the Adamawa House of Assembly, Musa Mbororo, the governor added that his administration would continue to transform the state both infrastructure and human development.

He charges the stakeholders to open more doors to receiving people from other Political parties as the umbrella is big enough to carry people.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Adamawa PDP, AT shehu, assured the new members that there was no discrimination within the PDP.

According to him, I want to urge you all to liaise with the Executives and stakeholders of the party for the betterment of the state.

Responding on behalf of the decampees, Mbororo said he decamped to PDP with his supporters, not for any reason except the way Gov. fintiri has changed Adamawa to New Adamawa and the giant strides recorded by the Governor in just less than three years.

Earlier on the governor, through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on new media, Muhammad Tukur, paid homage to the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Ahmadu, at his palace

The Governor was accompanied by the chief of staff Government house professor Maxwell Gidado, Commissioners, Advisers, Members House of Assembly, Board members, and Parastatals among other top government officials,

