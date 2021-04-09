First Bank partners LASG on wastes, equips 16,000 sweepers

First Bank Nigeria Limited is partnership with the Lagos State government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to help in waste management in the state,and the bank also donated 16,000 rebranded sweepers’ uniform to the agency.

This is part of the bank’s efforts towards improving the current state of waste management in the state and improving the health of residents.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the collaborative project, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adeshola Adeduntan, said it was estimated that billions of dollars’ worth of investment opportunities are lost because of poor waste management in emerging economies including Nigeria.

Adeduntan, who was represented at the event by the Group Executive, Commercial Banking, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Seyi Oyefeso, said: “Recognising the long-term effect of poorly managed waste in any environment, the health and environment pillar is one of the five strategic pillars of development setup by the Lagos State to proactively tackle poor waste management in the state.

“The Lagos State initiative to tackle waste through LAWMA is indeed an excellent initiative of the state governor.”

He further explained that LAWMA has rejigged the waste management system to keep the environment clean and healthy, to deliver better on its mandate as the regulator, “and in pursuit of advocacy to turn waste into wealth in Lagos state.”

The First Bank boss said activities of LAWMA have been significantly impactful to Lagosians especially through job creation for thousands of men and women, “from truck drivers, to waste disposal managers, and specialists working at recycling centres, equally important are thousands of citizens that daily serve as sweepers across the length and breadth of the state.”

He disclosed that in line with LAWMA’s commitment to promote environmental sustainability, the bank has decided to lend its support to the state government and LAWMA toward donating to support the uniform re-branding project.

According to him, “At First Bank, our corporate responsibility and sustainability approach includes:: supporting our communities: we invest our time and resources as part of our responsibilities to enrich the communities in which we work and live.

“Contributing to environmental sustainability, First Bank is committed to minimising environmental impacts beyond our responsible lending and investment efforts.

“First bank entered into the partnership with LAWMA to support the organisation’s relentlessly efforts in sustaining Lagos as a filthy free and environmentally friendly state. The provision of sweepers’ uniform is just one of the many ways, we ensure that these essential workers can do their jobs, while being properly equipped and protected.”