First Bank empowers women entrepreneurs through dedicated account introduction

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has reinforced commitment to women empowerment with ‘FirstGem’ for economic growth and development.

FirstBank Deputy Managing Director, Francis Shobo, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday made available to agency reporters in Lagos.

He said that the bank seeks to drive financial development and the empowerment of women through gender engineered programmes.

“Our FirstGem account is specifically designed to meet the financial needs of women as it offers unrivalled services that empower women to do more and achieve more.

“At FirstBank, we recognise that promoting female entrepreneurship and empowerment is crucial to a better society,” Shobo said.

He said that the bank had concluded arrangements to the fourth edition of its annual FirstGem Conference, tagged FirstGem 4.0.

“The FirstGem 4.0 is the icing on the cake in the streams of initiatives and activities we have organised and participated in March as we join the world to celebrate women for the indelible roles they play in our society.

“Through these activities, we spearhead the call on the need to promote women inclusiveness in the country as the role they play towards the continued socio-economic growth and development of any given society cannot be overemphasised.

“The 2021 event is themed ‘The Art of Negotiation’ and convened to provide women with insights on the secrets of wealth management, investment and savings,” he added.

He said that the bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika, would be the guest speaker at event slated for March 31.

According to him, FirstBank SME customers will be given the opportunity to pitch their business idea and stand a chance to get N1 million seed fund to kick-start their business.

He said that the business ideas would be judged by the following criteria; Originality, Feasibility, Good presentation skills and Sustainability.

The product, FirstGem, is an account designed specifically to meet the needs of women, aged 18 years and above.

The product is targeted at a broad spectrum of women, working professionals, entrepreneurs or market women to promote their business through an array of benefits.

FirstGem account owners have access to mouth-watering discounts at merchant outlets (spas, salons, grocery stores) that offer lifestyle products and services.

Since the product launch in October 2016, the bank has implemented various activities targeted at promoting female empowerment, impact and influence in the economy.

FirstGem has successfully empowered women in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.