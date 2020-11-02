FIRS ex-chairman under detention over alleged fraud

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) ex-chairman, Babatunde Fowler, has been placed under detention by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

Fowler was said to be interrogated by the commission over an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency on a tax collection firm, Alpha Beta Consulting, in Lagos following claims by the companies ex-boss, Dapo Apara.

Confirming the detention of the FIRS former boss, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, told newsmen on Monday that Fowler, who was also former Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) chairman, was being interrogated in connection to an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC spokesperson noted that he could not determine when Fowler would be released considering the investigation been conducted by the agency.

He noted that response of the LIRS ex-boss to questions would determine when Fowler could be left off the hook by the anti-graft agency officials.