FIRS adopts NIN, CAC numbers for tax identification

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified Nigeria’s evolving tax identification framework, stating that individuals and registered companies will no longer need separate tax numbers, as existing national identifiers now serve that purpose nationwide.

The Service explained that Nigerians will be identified for tax purposes using already issued credentials, eliminating duplication and easing compliance concerns raised by the public amid discussions on the country’s newly enacted tax reforms.

FIRS added that the streamlined approach is designed to improve efficiency, close gaps exploited for tax evasion, and strengthen confidence in tax administration by ensuring contributors are verified through national records.

The clarification was issued as part of a public awareness campaign shared on the Service’s official X handle, ahead of the implementation of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, scheduled to commence in January 2026.

According to the FIRS, “The Tax ID unifies all Tax Identification Numbers previously issued by the FIRS and State Internal Revenue Services into a single identifier,” noting that “for individuals, your NIN automatically serves as your Tax ID, while for registered companies, your CAC RC number is used.”

The Service stressed that no physical card is required because “the Tax ID is a unique number linked directly to your identity,” adding that the requirement predates the new law, having existed since the Finance Act of 2019, but has now been strengthened.

It urged Nigerians to ignore misinformation surrounding the reform, assuring that the framework promotes fairness and transparency, while the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, said banks will request a Tax Identification Number from taxable Nigerians from January 1, 2026.