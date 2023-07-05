Firmino joins Saudi newly promoted club after Liverpool exit

Brazilian forward, Roberto Firmino, has joined Saudi Arabian football club, Al-Ahli, after signing a three-year deal following his decision not to renew his contract with English Premier League side, Liverpool.

The 31years old became a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired at the end of last season and all effort by his former employers to commit him to another contract proved abortive.

Firmino, who scored 111 goals during 362 games for the Reds, as Liverpool is fondly called, after leaving German Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim, in 2015.

He is one of several big-name signings by Saudi clubs this summer and joins Senegal goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who left Chelsea after losing his place as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

Firmino’s farewell will see a Reds ‘rebuild’ ahead of the new season and compete favourably for all competitions.

Firmino left Anfield as a free agent this summer, along with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

The departing quartet were given a generous ovation from team-mates and fans after the final game of the season, but it was modern-day great Firmino who took the loudest applause.

N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have also left Chelsea for Saudi Arabia, with Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves and Marcelo Brozovic among the others to move, while ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has become manager of Al-Ettifaq.

The trend underlines the league’s ambition to be one of the top five in the world and follows a decision in June by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United, to take over four leading clubs in the country.

Forming a devastating attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, he helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and both the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022.

Firmino also scored the only goal in extra time as Liverpool beat Flamengo to win the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time in December 2019.

It was announced in March that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

