Firm unveils platform linking Africans professionals to global opportunities

Afretrade has unveiled a pioneering digital platform aimed at linking African talent and businesses to global opportunities, earning praise from industry experts as a major milestone for the continent’s digital trade ecosystem.

The platform is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and international partners from across Africa, Europe, and North America.

Speaking at the launch held on Tuesday at the Muson Centre, Onikan, the Founder and CEO Lekan Salaam recounted the inspiring journey that led to the creation of Afretrade, describing the platform as a bold and forward-looking solution for Africa’s trading future.

He explained that the initiative was deliberately built on three strategic pillars talent, trade, and training elements he described as indispensable to unlocking the continent’s economic ascent.

According to him, the platform is designed not only to expand access to global opportunities but also to equip Africans with the skills and infrastructure needed to compete confidently in an increasingly digital world.

“The platform was built to strengthen talent, trade, and training —three pillars considered essential for Africa’s economic rise,” Salaam stated.

Reiterating the importance of the platform, Afretrade’s Chief Operating Officer, Charly Lemassi, underscored its strategic value in strengthening Africa’s position within the global marketplace.

He noted that Afretrade was purposefully designed to remove long-standing barriers that have limited African professionals and enterprises from accessing international opportunities.

Lemassi explained that the platform serves as a trusted bridge, connecting users to verified global trade partners, learning programmes, and capacity-building initiatives.

By offering a secure and transparent ecosystem, he stressed that Afretrade enables African talents and businesses to showcase their expertise, collaborate seamlessly, and participate in cross-border commerce with confidence.

He emphasized that the initiative model goes beyond simple matchmaking; it creates an environment where skills, knowledge, and innovation can flow freely between Africa and the rest of the world.

“This level of access is essential for boosting competitiveness, accelerating growth, and positioning the continent as a rising force in digital trade and global value chains,” Lemassi noted.

Highlighting the potential impact of the platform, the CEO of Africa Global Investment, Afolabi Andu, described Africa as “the next frontier for global trade.”

He pointed to the continent’s abundant natural resources, strategic geographic location, and rapidly expanding markets as key factors positioning Africa for increased participation in international commerce.

Andu emphasized that Africa’s youthful population is a critical advantage, providing a large, dynamic, and tech-savvy workforce capable of driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

The CEO argued that platforms like Afretrade could harness this talent, turning what has traditionally been a challenge into a major economic opportunity.

He noted that by connecting African professionals and enterprises to global opportunities, Afretrade could accelerate the continent’s integration into international trade networks.

This alignment, he said not only strengthens Africa’s economic prospects but also establishes the region as a trusted and competitive partner in the global market.

Chief Product Officer and Partner, Jubril Gbajabiamila, explained that Afretrade was designed to offer a safe and reliable digital environment where African professionals and service providers can explore a wide range of global opportunities.

He asserted that the platform eliminates traditional barriers, allowing users to connect directly with international employers, clients, and business partners while ensuring transparency and security in all transactions.

Gbajabiamila highlighted that Afretrade goes beyond simply listing jobs or projects. It provides tools and resources that empower users to showcase their skills, build professional networks, and engage in cross-border collaborations that were previously difficult to access.

“By doing so, the platform creates a seamless bridge between African talent and the global market, enabling the continent to fully leverage its human capital and entrepreneurial potential,” he said.

Afretrade’s Principal Financial Advisor, Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, emphasized the critical role of financial literacy in driving sustainable economic growth across Africa.

He noted that while access to global opportunities is essential, professionals and businesses must also develop the skills to manage finances effectively, make informed investment decisions, and plan for long-term success.

Gbaja-Biamila further highlighted that strategic planning is equally important, as it enables individuals and enterprises to align their goals with market opportunities and navigate the complexities of international trade.

According to him, Platforms like Afretrade not only open doors to global markets but also provide the knowledge and guidance necessary to ensure that African talent and enterprises can maximize these opportunities for lasting economic impact.

During the launch of the initiative, a panel discussion moderated by Evelyn Epelle, MD/CEO of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), was held under the theme “From Brain Drain to Brain Circulation.” The conversation focused on strategies to reverse the historic outflow of skilled African talent by creating pathways for knowledge, expertise, and innovation to flow back into the continent.

Panelists emphasized that retaining and leveraging local talent is crucial for Africa’s economic transformation.

The discussion further highlighted how Africa can tap into the $500 billion global outsourcing industry by making targeted investments in digital skills, robust infrastructure, and technology-driven platforms such as Afretrade.

By connecting local professionals to international clients, the panel noted, African talent can participate more actively in global value chains, attract foreign investment, and drive sustainable economic growth while simultaneously building local capacity and expertise.

Attendees described the session as timely, practical, and deeply relevant to Africa’s economic future.

The unveiling of Afretrade marked the event’s high point, with strategic partners from the UK, Canada, and Nigeria expressing strong support for the platform’s mission.

The evening concluded with networking, business pitches, and collaborative conversations showing that Afretrade is already sparking connections across countries and industries.

With its focus on skills, collaboration, and cross-border trade, Afretrade is positioning itself as Africa’s newest digital gateway to global opportunities and a powerful catalyst for the continent’s next economic chapter.