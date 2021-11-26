Firm unveils online entertainment platform for streaming Hausa movies, others

The management of an indigenous firm, Spacekraft Media, has launched a Hausa entertainment streaming platform, kallo.ng, to educate and entertain everyone about the culture of Nigerians from the northern region of the country.

Through the platform, according to the management, Africans including Nigerians at home and in diaspora, would have the opportunity to have more knowledge about the culture without necessarily visit the region.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Maijidda Moddibo, further explained that kallo.ng was designed to promote culture, tradition and customs.

In a statement released on Friday, Moddibo stated that the platform would play a vital role in satisfying the lovers of Hausa entertainment and culture from the comfort of their homes.

According to her, the platform provides content from classics to the latest modern movies, series, documentaries, and music of all genres, noting that subscribers could watch on the website or by downloading the Kallo application from laptop and android devices.

She said the objective of launching the app. is to entertain Africans on the continent and in the diaspora by providing quality content, aimed at promoting culture, tradition, and customs.

The CEO added that the platform was created to bring Africans closer to home irrespective of their location on the globe through this uninterrupted platform.

Moddibo noted that Kannywood movies often reflect communities, deep love for entertainment, shared humanity, and uncommon responsibility which give power to fostering positive change in societies.

“At Kallo, we understand the integral role Hausa movies play in informing and inspiring change through engaging and entertaining diverse audiences. In particular, these classic dramas played significant roles at different stages of our lives and helped many connect with their cultural heritage.

“This is why we are connecting the present with the past by bringing to homes old classics and soaps that ruled the airwaves years gone by for the benefit of the new generations. Kallo.ng will also drive change in the industry through collaborations and innovation,” she assured.

She said kallo.ng is the product of Spacekraft Media Limited, an indigenous company founded by cultural enthusiasts.

