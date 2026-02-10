Firefighters rescue 23yrs old woman from well in Kano

A 23-year-old woman, Ladidi Muhammad Sani, was rescued alive by the Kano State Fire Service after falling into a well in Gurungawa, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Fire Service confirmed that the incident occurred after a resident alerted authorities, prompting an immediate deployment of a rescue team from the agency’s headquarters.

According to the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Saminu Abdullahi, the rescue took place on Tuesday, following a distress call received in the early hours.

Abdullahi said the Emergency Response Unit was alerted around 12:25 a.m. by local resident Lawan Aminu, who reported the accident.

“We are grateful that our team acted quickly and was able to rescue the young woman alive. This highlights the importance of vigilance around open wells and other hazardous areas,” he stated.

The Fire Service urged the public to exercise caution around open wells, water bodies, and other dangerous locations. It also advised parents and guardians to supervise children and young adults near such hazards to prevent accidents.

The agency reminded residents that adherence to safety measures and community vigilance are essential to avoiding similar incidents.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Ladidi’s fall are ongoing, and the Fire Service reaffirmed its commitment to prompt and effective emergency response across Kano State.