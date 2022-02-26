Fire wrecks spare parts shops, destroys wares in Ladipo market,

No fewer than 10 vehicle spare parts shops were reported to have been razed when a fire incident occurred at the Ladipo international market in Mushin Local Government in Lagos State.

The fire that was said to have destroyed goods worth millions of naira started at the Hassan Ola blocks in the Aguyi Ironsi section of the market in the state.

It was learnt that the fire that left many traders in debt started yesterday at about 22:54 hours from the block and spread to two other blocks within the market.

The fire was said to have been doused by the officials from the Lagos State fire service who were reported to have arrived at the scene after the inferno had spread to adjourning blocks.

Traders told our correspondent that the fire was finally put out on Saturday morning due to the inflammable materials stocked in the shops.

Explaining efforts made by the fire service to put out the inferno, Director, Lagos State Fire, and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, said that the nearby Isolo Fire Station was deployed and on arrival, the firemen called for back-up from other Lagos Fire Service locations and other emergency responders.

According to her, it was discovered that the fire rapidly spread across three blocks that housed auto spare parts of traders within the market and it was aided by combustible substances stored around the affected locations.

In a statement made available to The Guild, Adeseye said: “The Fire was, however, curtailed from further spread to other blocks through the swift professional intervention of firefighters and other emergency responders.

“The situation would demand a thorough and collaborative investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. There was no report of injury or loss of lives during the incident”, she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

