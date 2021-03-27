Fire wrecks seven vehicles during fuel tanker explosion in Lagos

No fewer than seven vehicles were reported to have been razed when a tanker filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called fuel collided with a containerised truck at the Otedola bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As gathered, the incident occurred on the outward Lagos lane of the expressway and has resulted in a gridlock that had halted the movements of several motorists traveling for different activities on Saturday.

An eyewitness told The Guild that the accident occurred at about 2.30am and that no life was lost but property worth several millions of naira was destroyed after the explosion.

It was learnt that officials of the Lagos State fire service and other emergency management agencies have doused the fire that emanated after the collision, as well as, mop-up whatever could prevent movement on the road.

MORE DETAILS LATER