Fire wrecks over 10 vehicles during tanker exploded on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than 10 vehicles were destroyed by inferno after a fuel tanker exploded around a trailer park at Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the Tuesday morning fire incident started around 6.20 am immediately after the tanker exploded at the Romona trailer park in the Ogere area of Ogun State

It was learnt that the burnt vehicles include six tankers, five trucks, and two cars and that the development had led to serious traffic in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, emergency responders, including Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Fire Fighters are already on ground at the scene of the incident.

Details shortly…

