Fire wrecks furniture shops, destroys property in Lagos

Several furniture shops were reported to have been gutted by fire, displacing several artisans and destroyed property worth millions of naira in Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos State.

As gathered, the fire started at about 11 am from one of the furniture shops sited opposite Blenco Supermarket on Addo Road, Ajah.

It was learnt that the fire outbreak resulted in a gridlock on Addo Road, increasing travel time for motorists aiming to access Ajah through Langbasa axis of the council.

An eyewitness told The Guild that many could not salvage their property after the fire spread to other buildings a few minutes after the fire started.

MORE DETAILS LATER