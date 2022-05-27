Fire wrecks five vehicles during tanker explosion in Lagos

A fuel tanker conveying 45,000 liters of petrol has reportedly collided with four vehicles in an accident before engulfing into flames along the Otedola Bridge in Lagos State.

The accident was said to have been a result of the multiple-vehicle collision and the overturned tanker at Otedola Bridge which was quelled by a rescue team.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Director, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that a joint team of Lagos State Fire Service, Agency fire team, and Nigeria Police worked to manage the flames and the resultant traffic backlogs using chemical foam.

Oke-Osanyintolu through a statement issued on Friday said that the other affected cars were recovered by the Agency’s light-duty equipment and that the entire area has been blanketed with a chemical retardant to prevent secondary incidents.

According to him, the accident could have been more disastrous if not for the intervention of the joint operation between the agency and other law enforcement personnel.

The director warned residents and members of the public against illegal scooping of products to prevent any additional outbreak and to avoid igniting naked flame or fire.

He further disclosed that the operation by the joint team has been concluded and the carriageway was open for traffic and motorists.

