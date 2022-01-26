Fire wrecks buildings, properties in Greece

Several buildings and properties have been extensively destroyed by fire while one person has reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries during an explosion along a major street in Athens city, Greece.

The fire incident, which cause was yet to be identified was said to have smashed windows and wrecked the facades of buildings and shops along the Syngrou Avenue traffic artery while damaging buildings up to 200 metres (656 ft) away.

Meanwhile, investigations were ongoing to reveal the circumstances that led to the explosion as debris and broken glass littered the street disrupting traffic and stranding thousands of people.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, said that the person who had suffered varying degrees of burns as a result of the fire has been taken to the hospital for treatment, adding that they are yet to know the cause of the fire.

“The injure person was taken to hospital, however, it was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire.” he said.

On his part, an witness and taxi driver, Christos Chalkias, described the explosion as very strong with the several buildings that was destroyed.

“At the time of the explosion I was exactly across from the building, it was strong, really strong, (you see) the buildings around it. The explosion sent us two lanes to the right,” he said.

According to a fire brigader, at least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze at one building and had nearly brought it under control, adding that the crime investigation unit had also arrived at the scene.

“We have a fire, there was a blast before that but it is under control.” he said.

