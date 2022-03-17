Fire wrecks 448 IDP structures in Borno

At least 448 houses, mostly shanties, occupied by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mafa local government council in Borno State have been turned to harshes after it was gutted by fire.

Aside from the structures that were turned to dust, other precious properties worth millions of naira were also lost by the IDP’s during the inferno.

The structures erected in the camp located within Government Girls Secondary School, Mafa, 50 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital, were gutted by fire that was said to have occurred at night.

As gathered, although no life was lost to the inferno, the fire started yesterday while some of the IDP were about to sleep after the day’s work.

The incident came less than three weeks after a fire incident destroyed houses at IDP camps in Konduga and Muna garage in Maiduguri.

Confirming the disaster, the Northeast Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Usman Mohammed-Aji, confirmed the event to newsmen in the state.

Mohammed-Aji explained that NEMA and firefighters have been conducting sensitization for the returnees to forestall further occurrences of fire at the IDP camps.

The Executive Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, had earlier pledged to construct permanent shelters for the IDPs so as to mitigate the frequent fire outbreak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

