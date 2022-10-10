Fire wreaks Kogi Assembly complex

Property worth millions of Naira was destroyed when fire wreaked havoc at the Kogi State House of Assembly complex, razing down the hallowed chamber.

The fire would have extended to other buildings within the complex but interventions of the Dangote Group firefighters that curtailed the fire within the complex.

On Monday after the fire was put, none of the lawmakers and journalists whose gallery was affected could ascertain causes of the fire and where it emanated from before spreading to other parts of the building.

One of the security guards in the Assembly said that the fire started in the middle of the night, but it was not noticeable until around 7 a.m and was completely put out two hours after.

The Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole, and the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, were among the top government officials who visited the scene.

Kolawole, who spoke to journalists in Lokoja, said that he suspects sabotage. He, however, said he does not know where the suspected sabotage might be from.

Asked whether it might have been linked with the recent happening between the Assembly and Dangote Group, the Speaker said that is left to the security agencies to determine from their investigation.

Reacting to the incident, the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, said the state government cannot determine the causes of the fire outbreak at the Assembly until the security agents complete their investigation.

Admitting that the Assembly suffered colossal damage as a result of the inferno, Onoja said the state government has directed a full investigation, assuring that very soon the remote cause would be unravelled.

He stressed that the fire incident that affected the Assembly is the first in the life of the current administration under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to the deputy governor, the state government will provide an avenue for the members of the Assembly to continue their legislative assignments as spelled out by law.

Onoja also assured that the Bello administration will continue to fight for the right of the citizens, saying the government will not relent in its effort to develop the state.

