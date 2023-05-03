Fire razes Zenith Bank branch in Lagos 

Properties worth millions of Naira were have been damaged after fire razed Zenith Bank branches on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The fire was reported to have started in a room on the ground floor of a four-storey building housing the alternative power source inverter panels and batteries.



It was learnt that the fire disaster started at about 07:25 am on Wednesday and was noticed when thick-black smoke started oozing out from the room.

The Guild gathered that the damage would have been severe but quick intervention of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service officials doused the fire from spreading further.

The Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Adeseye Margaret, who confirmed the inferno, disclosed that the emergency officials also responded to an overnight fire disaster at a warehouse at 1, Olabisi Close, Mende – Maryland axis of Lagos.

The fire that guts the 2000square feet warehouse on the ground floor spread to the fourth floor in an unusual pattern leaving the first to third floors unaffected.

The building which housed both commercial and residential floors has the ground floor as commercial storage of clothing materials engulfed in the ensuing Fire with residential accommodation on the first to the fourth floors.

Officers of the Lagos State and Federal Fire Service, the Nigerian Police, LASAMBUS, and LASEMA responded and jointly put out the inferno.