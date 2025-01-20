Fire razes Vita Foam plaza, others in Kano

33.4 C
A fire outbreak has razed Vita Foam Plaza and an adjourning building, resulting in the loss of property on Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano state.

As gathered, the inferno started on the top floor of a building popularly called Gidan Alhaji Muhammadu Mai Katifa, which is used as a mattress warehouse in the plaza. 

Our correspondent learnt that the fire disaster started yesterday at about 6:30 PM when the occupants of the stall inside the plaza had left for their houses in the state.

Firefighters from several stations across the city responded promptly, reaching the site within minutes.
The flames destroyed a mattress store, a shop, and a toilet on the top floor before spreading to the lower levels. 

The first floor suffered damage to three shops and another toilet, while the ground floor saw minor burns to four shops and two toilets, as well as affected a nearby building, though the damage was minimal.

During the incident, a 30-year-old man, identified as Suraja Muhammad, suffered from smoke inhalation and was rushed to a hospital for treatment before firefighters reached the scene.

