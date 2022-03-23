Fire razes shops, market under Lagos Apongbon bridge

No fewer than 10 shops were reported to have been razed and goods worth millions of naira destroyed by the inferno that gutted the market under Apongbon bridge in Lagos State.

As gathered, the fire has prevented vehicular movement on the bridge, resulting in a gridlock that had crippled commercial activities around Lagos Island axis of the state.

Although the cause of the fire disaster is yet to be ascertained, The Guild learnt that the fire started at about 2 am on Wednesday and had continued to rage.

Residents narrated that the fire has spread to other parts of the market, even as men of the Lagos State fire service intensified efforts to put it out before it further damage the bridge.

They added that inflammable materials including baking ingredients stored in the shops could be reasons the fire service officials could not have been able to put it out immediately.

Confirming the ongoing efforts to put out the fire, the Director of the state’s fire service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that the firefighting operations were ongoing and that soon, it would be put out completely.

Adeseye noted that the fire service officials have curtailed the inferno from spreading to other locations under the bridge in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

