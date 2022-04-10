Fire razes shops, displaces traders in Lagos

Dozens of shops were reported to have been razed and traders displaced when fire gutted the Iyana-Iba market in Ojo Local Government, Lagos State.

The inferno, as gathered, resulted in the destruction of goods worth millions of naira after raging for several minutes before officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service arrived to curtail it from spreading beyond the market.

It was learnt that the fire started at about 07:00 am on Sunday and the fire service were notified by a motorcyclists that besieged the Ojo Fire Station to alert the officials.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, while confirming the inferno, disclosed that the officials at the station left for the scene to put off the inferno.

Adeseye said: “The inferno which was met well alight and had done damage was however curtailed from wrecking further havoc to remaining shops and adjoining properties”.

According to her, the cause of the fire is still being investigated and will be made public after the conclusion of ongoing investigations to ascertain it cause.

“There was no reported case of injury nor death but that of restiveness by some unscrupulous elements who want to take advantage of the Fire to loot, but Officers of the Nigerian Army from the Nigerian Military Cantonment, Ojo did well to save situation”, she added.

