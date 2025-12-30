Fire razes shops, destroys goods worth million in Oyo

Traders at the popular Sango Shopping Complex in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State are counting their losses after a fire destroyed at least 25 temporary shops and 19 permanent stores, along with goods worth millions of naira.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but it was reported that the blaze started in one shop and quickly spread to others.

Despite efforts by traders to extinguish the massive fire and protect their goods, none of the eight shops, located adjacent to the Sango Divisional Police Station in Ibadan, were saved.

Firefighters from the Oyo State and Federal Fire Services responded swiftly after receiving a distress call, successfully containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to the remaining 76 shops in the complex.

Confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Fire Services Agency, Moroof Akinwande, said the agency was alerted via telephone and immediately deployed firefighters led by ACFS Bamidele Samsudeen.

“Upon arrival, we found eight out of eighty-four shops already engulfed by fire. Our firemen promptly launched a coordinated attack and prevented the blaze from spreading to other shops. The operation was carried out jointly with officers from the Federal Fire Service, Ibadan Command,” Akinwande stated.

He urged the public to install fire extinguishers in their premises and to report emergencies promptly via the provided emergency lines: 08067439223, 08054353501, or 615 (toll-free).