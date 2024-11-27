Fire razes Radio Nigeria station in Lagos

Communication gadgets and property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed after fire razes down Radio Nigeria station building in Lagos State.

As gathered, the fire razes down the radio station building on Plot No. 35, Ikoyi Rd, Ikoyi axis of the State.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday after the incident.

According to her, “The Agency which was alerted at about 17:30 hours had Firefighters from Dolphin, Ebute Elefun and Oba On iTunes Fire Stations as first responders who met the Fire well-alight due to the substances involved in the material composition of the studio section.

“The public is however assured that the collaborative efforts with the Federal Fire Service and other Emergency Responders including the Nigerian Police has put the situation under control and confined it to the studio section of the U-shape one storey building where it emanated.

“While the cause of the Fire is yet unknown with no report of any casualty, damping down of the Fire embers continue. Update to follows as situation demands”.