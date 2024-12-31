Fire razes Police station, three-storey building in Lagos

Goods worth millions of Naira have been lost just a few hours to usher in the new year as the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service announced a fire outbreak at different locations in the state.

It said the first outbreak occurred at a three-storey building in the Docemo Market, Idumota, while the other was recorded at the Okokomaiko Police Station located along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

As gathered, nine offices were affected from the Police Station after a diesel tanker, laden with 10,000 liters of diesel, was discharging its contents to a Network Mast at the aforesaid location when it suddenly caught fire.

Meanwhile, further investigation revealed that the fire reportedly spread to adjoining buildings, including the Okokomaiko Police Station, due to negligence, causing significant damage and disruption to the area.

Confirming these incidents in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Agency’s Director, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that no casualties were recorded in any of the infernos as both fires have been put out before further escalation.

According to the statement, “The Fire Incidents that occurred Tuesday morning have been contained in quick succession by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service before causing significant damages to the involved properties.”

“The first, which was alerted at 08:15 hours to 2, Ido Oluwo, Lagos Island, at the topmost floor of a three-storey building in the ever-busy Docemo Market Area, was doused by the combined efforts of Ebute Elefun and Dolphin Fire Stations to the delight of the occupants.”

“The second emergency erupted at 12:25 hours from a diesel tanker which came to supply an adjoining hotel to Okokomaiko Police Station on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Okokomaiko, Lagos, as the Ojo and Ijegun-Egba Fire Stations responded to the emergency to salvage the occupants of the hotel and Police Station from the threat of the ensuing Fire.”

“Both incidents could be attributed to negligence, as the former resulted from an electrical surge, while the latter occurred due to safety infraction by the tanker operator who did not allow for cool off before transmitting engine power take-off.”