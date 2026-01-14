Fire razes petrol station in Oyo

A fire outbreak razed Abu Badmus Petrol Station and damaged a pickup van at the Ago-Omoluabi community in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State, along Okerete Road in the Ago-Omoluabi community of Saki West LGA.

The fire reportedly engulfed the filling station before firefighters moved in to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and properties in the area.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Special Adviser to Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Moroof Akinwande, said the agency received a distress call at exactly 5:03 pm.

“The agency received the distress call on Monday at exactly 17:03hrs at Saki Fire Station through a running caller and Tajudeen Olaore to a filling station on fire at the above address,” he said.

“Fire officers led by CFS Ayegbokiki promptly mobilized and responded to the scene. On arrival, it was discovered that the filling station was engulfed in serious flames and smoke,” Akinwande added.

“Our officers quickly swung into action and curtailed the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and properties. The firefighting operation was successful, and no casualty was recorded. The fire affected the petrol station and one pickup van.”

He urged members of the public, especially operators of filling stations, to always ensure the availability of fire extinguishers due to the high risk associated with petroleum products. Akinwande also commended the Nigerian Police, Saki Divisional Command, for providing security during the operation.