Fire razes over 80 shops in Kano timber market

More than 80 shops were destroyed in an early morning fire at Kasuwar Yan Katako, also known as the Timber Market, in Rijiyar Lemo, Ungogo Local Government Area, Kano State, leaving traders counting heavy losses as goods and structures were reduced to ashes.

Preliminary assessments by the Kano State Fire Service indicated that at least 30 permanent shops and 55 makeshift stalls were completely destroyed, with timber, tools, and other merchandise consumed by the flames.

According to a statement signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Saminu Abdullahi, the Control Room received a distress call at about 4:28 a.m. from Kabiru Nafi’u reporting the fire outbreak.

Abdullahi also indicated that multiple fire trucks were deployed to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading to adjoining areas.

“On arrival, firefighters found a timber market measuring approximately 500 by 500 feet engulfed in flames,” the statement said.

While the official cause of the fire remains unknown, investigations are ongoing to determine what sparked the blaze.

In the meantime, traders have been advised to routinely inspect electrical connections before locking up their shops. Fuel station operators and tanker drivers were urged to strictly adhere to safety regulations when handling flammable materials. Residents were also encouraged to report fire incidents promptly to minimise destruction and protect lives.