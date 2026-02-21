Fire razes markets, displaces traders in Lagos

A raging fire tore through sections of Alakoro Ejalonibu Market in the Oke-Arin area of Ebute Ero on Lagos Island, destroying goods and displacing scores of traders.

The blaze, which engulfed a three-storey commercial building housing warehouses, shops and storage spaces, was swiftly contained by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS).

According to the Controller General of LSFRS, Margaret Adeseye, the agency received a distress call at about 2:42 p.m. on Saturday and immediately mobilised firefighters to the scene.

“Our personnel arrived within minutes to confront the fire involving a three-storey commercial building used as warehouses, shops and storage facilities,” Adeseye said.

“The fire later spread to an adjoining three-storey structure located behind the initial building, which also accommodated multiple shops and stores.”

Through coordinated firefighting operations and strategic deployment of resources, emergency responders were able to confine the blaze largely to the second floor of the initial building.

Although the adjoining structure suffered partial damage to its second and third floors, firefighters successfully prevented the inferno from escalating to nearby properties in the densely packed market district.

Fire crews from Ebute Elefun, Dolphin, Sari-Iganmu and Alausa stations worked in synergy with the Federal Fire Service and other emergency stakeholders.

These included the Lagos State Ambulance Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority. Their combined efforts ensured effective crowd control, traffic management and public safety throughout the operation.

Despite the scale of the incident, no casualties were recorded. However, traders lamented significant losses as flames and thick smoke consumed goods stored in the affected buildings.

While preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, she reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging market operators and the general public to prioritise fire safety measures.

She emphasised proper storage of combustible materials, regular electrical checks and the prompt reporting of emergencies to prevent future occurrences.