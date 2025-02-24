Fire razes market, displaces traders in Zamfara

Traders and shop owners at Gusau Central Market in Zamfara State suffered massive losses as a fierce fire tore through their stalls, leaving many helpless and displaced.

The raging fire erupted, engulfing multiple shops and incinerating goods worth millions of naira, despite desperate attempts by locals to salvage merchandise.

Some traders who happened to be eyewitnesses said the disaster struck on Sunday night, February 23, 2025, rapidly spreading before any effective response could be mounted.

The fire ravaged a section of the Gusau Central Market, a bustling commercial hub in Zamfara State, turning thriving businesses into ashes.

The cause of the inferno remains unclear, though its swift spread overwhelmed initial containment efforts, prompting speculation and concern.

Eyewitnesses called it a “nightmare,” with traders watching powerlessly as flames consumed their livelihoods.

As the blaze persisted, frantic calls went out to the Zamfara State Fire Service for urgent help.

Distraught shop owners, reeling from the devastation, have pleaded for government aid, while officials are currently trying to assess the full scope of the damage to the market.