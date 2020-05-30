Fire razes market, destroys property, other valuables in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

For traders at Olaleye market in Shomolu Local Government, it was the worst possible way to return fully to business when a mysterious fire gutted the market and destroyed goods worth several millions of naira on Saturday morning.

The traders, who were just beginning to get on with the odd and even trade days system imposed by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after President Muhammadu Buhari lifted the lockdown earlier imposed on Lagos and others to flatten coronavirus curve in the country, were shocked to find out that their market has been razed by fire.

At the time when the fire started, aside from Olaleye market security personnel and a few traders who live closer to the market, several others who were informed by the tragedy that befell them could not wait for the curfew imposed by the state government after the the Federal Government lifted lockdown to elapse before racing to the scene with the possibilities of recovering some goods.

The Guild gathered that the fire currently been battled by officials of the Lagos State Emergency rescue team including the fire service started a few minutes past 3:00 am at one end of the market before spreading to others.

details later