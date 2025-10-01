Fire razes market, destroys million naira goods in Lagos

Traders at Bariga market have been counting their losses after a fire disaster destroyed no fewer than 26 shops and goods worth millions of Naira in Lagos State.

As gathered, the inferno originated from one of the shops before spreading quickly to others that were partitioned with wood.

The fire disaster that has displaced dozens of traders was said to have started during the early hours on Wednesday, before the traders arrived for their daily commercial activities.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the number of affected shops could have exceeded 26, but the swift intervention of the emergency officials from Lagos State.

They added that the emergency responders acted swiftly to contain the blaze and prevent it from extending to other parts of the market.

In a statement, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident, noting that the fire destroyed 26 shops within the market, with properties worth millions of naira lost.

The agency stated that the origin of the fire could not be immediately determined.

The agency stressed that collaboration among emergency responders was crucial in containing the fire quickly.

According to the statement, “The fire was immediately extinguished thanks to the coordinated efforts of all emergency personnel on site.”

LASEMA confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control, with the fire fully extinguished and dampening-down operations concluded.

Authorities are expected to assess the full extent of the losses and advise on safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.