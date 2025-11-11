Fire razes market, destroys million naira goods in Kano

Traders at the popular Singer Market in Kano have been counting their losses after a fire disaster destroyed no fewer than 25 temporary shops and 19 permanent stores, along with goods worth millions of naira in Kano metropolis.

The inferno was reportedly triggered by a faulty electrical connection and is believed to have originated from one of the temporary shops attached to the main building before spreading rapidly to adjoining structures.

The fire disaster that has displaced dozens of traders was said to have started during the early hours on Tuesday, before the traders arrived for their daily commercial activities.

In a statement issued by the Kano State Fire Service, led by its Director, Sani Anas, revealed that the agency received a distress call from Mubarak Muhammad about the incident, which broke out around 5:00 a.m.

According to agency, “Our personnel from various fire stations across Kano metropolis rushed to the scene, where they discovered a one-storey building measuring approximately 150 by 150 feet, known as Alhaji Abdulmunafi Yunusa House, engulfed in flames.

“The fire reportedly consumed 25 temporary shops located at the front of the building, as well as 19 stores on the upper floor.

“Thanks to the prompt response of the firefighters, the blaze was contained, preventing further destruction and saving 24 additional stores on the same floor, along with all shops on the ground floor,” the statement read.