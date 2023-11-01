Report on Interest
MetroNews

Fire razes Ladipo market in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Many stalls filled with goods and other property worth several millions were razed when fire gutted the popular Ladipo plank market in Amukoko, Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

As gathered, the fire which started from a shop inside the market spread quickly to other parts of the market because of the combustible materials stored including inflammable wood polish cans, and the dryness of planks in the market.

The inferno was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, through separate statements made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

They disclosed that the disaster was reported to the emergency at about 12:15 am and quick response from Sari Iganmu, Ajegunle, Ilupeju, and Bolade Stations fire stations and LASEMA with support of the Federal Fire Service as well as Lagos police command.

Adeseye, who added that the team had doused the raging overnight inferno, stressed that the cause of the disaster was yet to be ascertained, as efforts were currently being intensified to put it out completely and identify its causes.

The first female fire service director explained that after the mop-up of the exercise, the dampening downstage along with an enumeration of the property and cost would be carried out.

