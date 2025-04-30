Fire razes market, displaces traders in Plateau

Dozens of traders have begun counting their losses after an inferno broke out at dawn, engulfing the renowned Terminus Market in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

The blaze, which was caused by an electricity spark, started with one shop before rapidly spreading to other shops and severely affecting several sections of the busy commercial hub.

The traders lamented that the fire, which broke out just hours after they left the market, could not be extinguished immediately, destroying property and goods worth millions of naira.

“Parts of the well-known Jos Terminus Market were consumed by fire, resulting in substantial financial losses,” an eyewitness who is also a trader told The Guild

“Despite efforts by traders and locals to contain the blaze, the fire raged on for hours, causing many traders to weep profusely as they watch their goods and property go up in flames, as the Jos Fire services delayed before response,” he added.

The source added that although the fire had been brought under control by the time of his update, the scale of destruction was significant.

He further criticized the delay in response by the Jos fire service which he said arrived very late to the market to quench the ravaging fire.

The trader, meanwhile, has appealed to the Plateau state government to come to the aid of those whose shops were razed by the fire and provide relief materials for them.