Fire razes Iyabo Ojo’s office in Lagos

A fire outbreak has razed the multi-million Naira office of multiple award-winning Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, destroying valuables within the workspace.

As gathered, the inferno, which occurred at the actress’s office in Lagos State, left Ojo devastated, especially as the incident was believed to have been avoidable.

Although no casualties were recorded, the fire, which reportedly broke out around 7 p.m., caused significant damage to parts of the property.

Ojo confirmed the incident yesterday in a brief statement shared on her official social media account.

In a video accompanying the post, the aftermath of the fire was visible, with burnt walls and destroyed valuables, including windows, chandeliers, and other items worth millions of Naira.

“This just happened today, the 8th of July 2025, around 7 p.m. My office building caught fire,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to the Nigerian Fire Service and my staff for salvaging what was left. The devil tested us today, but God said no. With God on my side, we will bounce back bigger and better.”

The incident occurred just a few months after the wedding of her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her East African partner, Juma Jux, which was held in both Nigeria and Tanzania.