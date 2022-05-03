Fire razes INEC zamfara office, PVCs, registration machines escape destruction

One of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in Zamfara has been razed with fire. The office which is situated in the Kauran Namoda Local Government Area of the state was gutted by fire at 11:00 pm yesterday leaving office furniture destroyed.

INEC who confirmed the fire incident said Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise was sored in a fireproof cabinet and are in a safe condition.

