Fire razes INEC office in Anambra

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra was on Sunday gutted by fire.

Confirming the incident to journalists, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, on Sunday, said: “However, the extent of damages done is yet to be determined”.

The PPRO further disclosed that the fire that gut the electoral commission building allegedly emanated from a bush that was set ablaze by residents.

Mohammed said that on receiving a report, a police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division was dispatched to the scene of the fire and the Fire Service Department immediately contacted.

He also confirmed that no fewer than seven persons sustained varying degrees of injury in another fire incident at a residential building in Onitsha.

