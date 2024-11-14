Fire razes Imperio cosmetic factory in Lagos

Goods and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed after a fire razed the Imperio Cosmetic factory in Lagos.



It was gathered that the massive fire that originated from the factory’s warehouse started at about 8 pm yesterday, destroying products including body sprays, and creams stored in the warehouse.



The incident prompted a swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to the factory located at No 6 Ayodele Diyan Street, off Ladipo Oluwole Street, Ikeja.



Confirming the development, The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said that the fire was brought under control a few hours after firefighting operations began, with efforts now focused on the recovery stage to salvage goods and extinguish any remaining embers.



Adeseye disclosed that an investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, as the exact cause remains undetermined, noting that no casualty was recorded.



She also assured that further details would be provided once the investigation is completed.



“The prompt response by firefighting teams helped prevent further damage to the factory and surrounding areas”



“Fortunately, the blaze did not spread to the rear warehouse block used for production, which could have posed a significant threat due to the volatile raw materials, equipment storage, and personnel housed within,” she said.



Reflecting on effective collaboration between government agencies and businesses, Adeseye highlighted the joint efforts of the Godrej Safety Department, Mouka Foam, Nigerchin, LASEMA, LASAMBUS, and the Nigerian Police, who all contributed to bringing the situation under control.