Fire razes Ikom market, displaces traders in Cross River

A devastating fire outbreak has occurred at the Ikom main market in Cross River State, displacing dozens of traders whose property and goods worth several millions of Naira were destroyed during the inferno.

The cause of the fire was still unknown after eyewitnesses were divided over reason for the inferno that razed down the market in the state.

While some eyewitnesses narrated that the inferno may have been caused by a burning object in the drainage, which quickly spread to the nearby market, others narratives was different.

But they agreed that the fire disaster started at about 2:45 pm on Sunday and it spread through the market, engulfing several shops and stalls.

Despite efforts by traders and locals to contain the blaze, the fire raged on for hours, causing many traders to weep profusely as they watch their goods and property go up in flames.

It was learnt that the hopes of the traders were finally dashed after the Cross River State Fire Service arrived hours after being contacted.

Efforts to contact the Cross River State Fire service, to ascertain the allegations, proved abortive, as the numbers were switched off.

The Ikom main market located in Central Senatorial District of Cross River State, is one of the busiest markets in Cross River State, attracting traders and customers from all over the state.

The fire incident is coming exactly 4 days after a similar incident had occurred at a high court in Ogoja Local Government Area of the State.