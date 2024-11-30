Fire razes Idumota Under-bridge markets in Lagos

Traders of Idumota Under-bridge market have started counting loses following a fire disasters recorded in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The fire disaster which was said to have started from a shop before spreading to other other adjourning structures inside the market, destroyed goods and property worth millions of Naira.

As gathered on Saturday, the inferno started yesterday at about 11 pm and kept raging due to the weather conditions in the state.

Confirming the fire disaster, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this amid ongoing battle to save goods in the market.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “On arrival, we discovered multiple buildings used as shops for sales of car spare parts were found engulfed by fire.

“Fortunately, no casualties were recorded at the incident scene but property and goods worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno.

“The immediate or remote causes of the fire incident were yet to be ascertained. But I can assure you that it will be known after the exercise has been completed”.