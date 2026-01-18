Fire razes goods worth million in Abuja shop

A fire incident has gutted part of Leventis Plaza in Abuja, affecting a tailoring workshop located on the first floor of the commercial complex.

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) said the fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical surge.

In a statement released by the agency, the incident led to emergency calls, after which its officers were dispatched to the scene to minimize damage following the devastating occurrence.

In a circular released on Sunday by its spokesperson of the fire agency, Paul Abraham, the service noted that goods worth at least ₦1 billion were housed in the facility, but the prompt response of firefighters helped protect items valued at ₦900 million.

“The firefighters were able to contain the blaze promptly, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the plaza and nearby facilities, including Grand Square, The Palm Hotels, and Frazier’s Suites,” the statement said.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, the FFS Control Room immediately dispatched Special Unit firefighters from the National Headquarters.

“The crew, led by SF Adoko, arrived at the scene within five minutes and took swift action to contain the blaze,” the statement partly read.

The agency reiterated the Federal Fire Service’s commitment to ensuring public safety and protecting lives and property across the nation.

It also urged citizens to exercise caution with electrical installations to prevent similar incidents.