Fire razes five houses, property in Cross River

A dawn inferno have gutted five houses and destroyed property worth millions of naira in the Agbokim Waterfall community, Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Eyewitnesses linked the fire to a leaking petrol jerrican stored in one of the houses, which spread rapidly after the fuel reportedly came into contact with an open flame.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, with one of the affected structures being the residence of the Etung Council Vice Chairman, Assam Amba. Though no lives were lost, residents said the destruction was extensive.

“This tragedy affected the entire community deeply,” a resident, Thomas Akam, told our correspondent. “The fire intensified very fast, and with no fire service present initially, there was little we could do to stop it.”

Akam alleged that the petrol involved in the incident was meant for onward transport to Cameroon, a border community near Etung.

Reacting, in a telephone call the Director of Cross River State Fire Service, Dennis Ajom, said officials from the Ikom fire station responded immediately after receiving distress calls. He added that a full report on the incident was being compiled.