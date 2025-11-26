Fire razes factory, destroys million naira goods in Anambra

A dawn fire on Wednesday morning destroyed goods and equipment worth billions of naira at a factory in Abubor Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra State, leaving workers and residents counting heavy losses from the extensive destruction.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze swept through production areas and storage sections, consuming machines, finished goods, and vehicles before emergency responders contained it.

A staff member in the company’s Audit Department, Chikelu Edwin, said workers were shocked because the affected section had no electricity supply at the time.

He described the incident as “mysterious,” adding that they were still trying to understand what sparked the blaze.

The Commander of the Fire Service in charge of the Nnewi zone, Jeremiah Anwuobi, confirmed the incident and noted that firefighters were alerted at 5:30 a.m. and immediately mobilised to the scene.

He said the blaze had been brought under control and no casualties were recorded, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation.