Fire razes Delta INEC office, destroys 706 ballot boxes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 706 of its ballot boxes and other election materials have been destroyed by fire at its Ika North-East Local Government office in Delta.

INEC added that 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, three electric power generators, 140 stamps, 50 sealed ballot boxes and assorted items were destroyed during the inferno.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the commission received a preliminary report from the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Delta State, Etekamba Umoren, on the fire incident.

He said that the report indicated that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon as a result of a sudden power surge following the restoration of public power supply.

Olumekun said that the stores section of the office where petrol generators and other items were kept was completely razed.

He said, “Items destroyed in the inferno include; 706 ballot boxes, 50 election bags, 322 apron vests, three electric power generators, 140 stamps, 50 ballot box seals and assorted items such as envelopes, posters, forms and booklets. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities.’’.

The INEC spokesperson said that the incident had been reported to the security agencies and emergency services for a thorough investigation.

He commended the cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force and the Delta State Fire Service for their response.

He said, “Ika North-East is one of our 25 LG offices in Delta State with 14 registration areas (Wards), 238 polling units and 131,747 registered voters.’’