Fire razes Coca-Cola office in Lagos

Property worth millions of Naira have been reported to have been destroyed after fire gutted the office of the a beverage firm, Nigeria Bottling Company, the franchise bottler of Coca-Cola in Nigeria.

It was learnt that the fire was self ignited following rising temperatures from a confined room set aside to archive the firm used materials.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this on Thursday after the officials doused the inferno from spreading.

According to her, “A Fire outbreak that occurred on the first floor of a seven-storey commercial building belonging to AG Leventis, Iddo House, Iddo, via Oyingbo Lagos has been doused by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“The building occupied by Nigeria Bottling Company, reported the Fire at 10:22 hours Thursday at the archive room of about 108 sq/m on the said floor was confined to its origin and successfully put out by the combined efforts of the Sari Iganmu and Ebute Elefun Fire Stations of the Agency.

“While the cause of the Fire is being carried out, preliminary findings is showing traits of self ignition of the confined archrival space as a result rising room temperature.

“Fortunately, there is no record of casualty in an operations that has since completed”.