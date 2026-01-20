Fire razes building in Lagos computer village

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed when a fire razed a one-storey commercial building housing computer and accessories dealers on Somoye Osundairo Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

The affected building was primarily used for the storage and sale of computers and accessories, a factor that contributed to the rapid spread of the fire due to the highly combustible nature of the materials.

It was learnt that the entire upper floor of the building was completely gutted, with all goods and property stored there destroyed.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the fire was reported at about 1:55 a.m. through its 767/112 toll-free emergency lines, prompting the immediate activation of the state’s emergency response plan from its Command and Control Centre in Alausa.

According to the agency, its response team arrived at the scene at about 2:15 a.m. and found the building engulfed in flames, with thick smoke indicating intense combustion within the structure.

“In the early hours of the day, a fire outbreak occurred in a one-storey commercial building accommodating dealers in computers and accessories at Computer Village, Ikeja,” LASEMA said in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The agency noted that the cause of the fire had yet to be determined and was currently under investigation.

LASEMA added that no fatalities were recorded, although one Lagos State firefighter sustained minor injuries during the operation and was treated on site by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

“Firefighting operations successfully suppressed and contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring structures,” the statement said, adding that damping-down operations were ongoing to prevent re-ignition.

The agency further recommended a comprehensive review of fire safety practices and storage standards within Computer Village to prevent similar incidents in the future.