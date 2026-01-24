Fire razes building, destroys properties in Oyo

Several properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire that gutted a six-room residential bungalow at Block D5, Ifedapo Estate, in the Amuloko area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The fire reportedly started after an unattended gas cylinder caught fire, engulfing the building and destroying valuable items.

The incident prompted calls to emergency responders and security agencies, whose swift action prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Oyo State Fire Services Agency Chairman, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident on Saturday, noting that no casualties were recorded.

“Upon arrival, it was a six-room bungalow engulfed by fire, but our officers acted quickly and prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring buildings. Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed,” he said.

Akinwande urged members of the public to promptly alert the fire service and provide accurate addresses whenever emergencies occur.

In a related development, the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Fire Reform disclosed that Oyo State recorded about 246 fire incidents in 2025.

He said that rescue operations during the year saved 42 lives and recovered 30 bodies from various locations across the state.

Providing a monthly breakdown, Akinwande said: 29 cases were recorded in January, 27 in February, 22 in March, 24 in April, 24 in May, 17 in June, 15 in July, 14 in August, 24 in September, 13 in October, 13 in November, and 21 in December.