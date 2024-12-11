Fire razes Alaba Rago market, destroys livestock, shops

Traders and shop owners inside Alaba Rago market in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State have started counting their losses after a fire disaster destroyed goods and livestock worth millions of Naira and other property within the trading areas.



The cause of the fire disaster, which was said to have started from a shop and spread to other adjoining structures, was yet to be ascertained



As gathered, the fire which started during the early hours on Wednesday caused extensive damage within the market before emergency officers’ arrived and put it out.



The Permanent Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, stating that swift action by the rescue team prevented the inferno from spreading to other parts of the market.



According to him, “Following distress calls received via the CRM on 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency numbers at 2223hrs, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans and deployed its Emergency Response Team from Igando”



“Upon the arrival of the Agency’s Dolphin Response Team at the scene, it was discovered that several shanty shops were engulfed in flames. Further investigations had yet to determine the cause of the fire at the time of reporting”



“Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded during the incident, and the permanent structures in the area were unaffected. The fire was successfully extinguished”



“The Agency’s Response Team also conducted a Post-Disaster Assessment to evaluate the true status of the scene”